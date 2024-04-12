Twitter
Bollywood

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has seen one of the lowest Eid openings, in comparison with Salman Khan's Eid blockbusters.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 06:18 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1/Instagram
Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was finally released in the theatres on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai-fame, opened to mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics, and has also seen one of the lowest Eid openings at the box office.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned Rs 15.50 crore net in India on its opening day. This is much less than what previous Eid releases have earned on the festival day. From the 2019 release Bharat which opened at Rs 42.30 crore to the 2016 release Sultan that collected Rs 36.54 crore on the festival, Salman Khan-starrer Eid films have taken massive openings. 

Even Race 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which had received mostly negative reviews, collected Rs 29.17 crore and Rs 15.81 crore on Eid in 2018 and 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has also had a huge Eid success with Chennai Express, which opened at Rs 33.12 crore in 2013. Some of the other Salman Khan films that have opened to great numbers on Eid are Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore in 2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 27.25 crore in 2015), and Kick (Rs 26.40 crore in 2014).

Coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kabir. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are the leading actresses with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appaerance. Ronit Bose Roy, Manish Chaudhari, and Pawan Chopra also play pivotal roles in the action thriller.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed Maidaan. The period sports drama took an even low opening and just collected Rs 4.50 crore on Eid. With earnings of Rs 2.60 crore from paid previews on Wednesday (April 10), Maidaan has earned Rs 7.10 crore net in India (as per Sacnilk) and is expected to perform better in the coming days owing to the glowing reviews that it has received.

READ | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

