Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger share glimpses of practical death-defying stunts, action set pieces in BTS video

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and producers Jackky Bhagnani, and Vashu Bhagnani talk about the 'real action' of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

The makers of the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared an exclusive glimpse of the making of the film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the behind-the-scene video and captioned it, “It’s time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries! Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes now.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024.” From cars flying in the air, and action-packed sequences to intense helicopter scenes in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery, the clip gave a glimpse of the movie.

Sharing his feelings about the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct of feeling scared, an instinct of trying to achieve something which is impossible! In this movie, the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, it's going to be a treat for action lovers."

Check out the explosive sneak peek of action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has two biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time, and we shot with an intention that action jo hona chahiye wo dhamakedaar hona chiye aur real hona chahiye, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes”

“Ali had earlier said, that VFX should be less, I want to make it real. I was very nervous, how can such a big action be real in today’s time and we saw it,” producer Vashu Bhagnani continued. Recently, makers wrapped up the shooting of the film. The Heropanti actor shared a couple of new ‘muddy’ pictures with Akshay and penned an adorable note for him.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn’s period sports drama film Maidaan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

