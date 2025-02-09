BOLLYWOOD
On the second day, Himesh Reshammiya's action musical, Badass Ravikumar suffers a drop, but Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa shows growth.
This week, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar is taking a head-on clash with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan's Loveyapa. Badass Ravikumar took a surprisingly good start, and Loveyapa opened below expectations. But on Saturday, Junaid-Khushi's rom-com showed a jump, whereas Himesh's 80s rhapsody suffered a drop.
The early estimates of both films are out. As per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Badass Ravikumar opened on Friday collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, and Rs 2 crore on Saturday. Till now the two-day collection of Badass Ravikumar is at 4.75 crores.
Loveyapa, Junaid-Khushi's film took a slow start, collecting Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. However, the movie showed a growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.50 crore. The total two days of Loveyapa is 2.65 crores. Though Loveyapa showed growth, it is still trailing Badass Ravikumar. Both films are expected to show a jump on Sunday, with Himesh's film collecting around Rs 3-4 crores and Loveyapa earning around Rs 2-3 crores.
Keith Gomes-directed Badass Ravikumar boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from Himesh, the movie also stars Prabhu Deva as Carlos Pedro Panther, the larger-than-life antagonist, Kirti Kulhari as Laila, while Sanjay Mishra as Rana and Johnny Lever as Rana tried their best to add humour.
Loveyapa is the official remake of the Tamil romantic comedy Love Today. The film was the second directorial of Pradeep Ranganathan, who also made his debut as the leading actor in the film. He was paired with Ivana. The story revolved around the chaos in their lives after they swap their phones for 24 hours a day before their marriage. The film's concept, humour, direction, and performances were loved by the audiences.AGS Entertainment, who bankrolled Love Today, are also the producers of the upcoming film, along with Phantom Studios. Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, and Jason Tham also feature in supporting roles.
Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Himesh Reshammiya's film suffers drop, Junaid's movie jumps
