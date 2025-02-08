The box office is unpredictable. Who could have imagined that Himesh Reshammiya could beat the nepo kids? Badass Ravikumar opened better than Loveyapa. Read on to know the first-day numbers of both new releases.

Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar: The movie business is unpredicatble. No one can predict what film will click among the audience. This Friday, February 7, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar clashed with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa. This may surprise you, but the singer-composer-actor Himesh defeated the nepo kids in the opening collections.

Loveyapa box office collection

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor came together for a new-age rom-com. Though Loveyapa got good reviews, it opened low. As per the early estimate shared by trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Loveyapa earned Rs 1.25 crore only. Going with the trend the film is expected to grow on the weekend, but still it will not be up to the mark. Loveyapa may do Rs 5-6 crore business in its first weekend.

Badass Ravikumar box office collection

Himesh Reshammiya did the impossible. With his latest film he shattered pre-release expectations, and he scored his career's biggest opening. Sacnilk reported that Badass Ravikumar earned Rs 2.75 crore on Friday. The official numbers shared by the producer is Rs 3.52 crores. In any case, Himesh Reshammiya is racing ahead of Junaid and Khushi. As per the trend, Badass Ravikumar is expected to score Rs 8-10 crores in the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Badass Ravikumar's first-day collection, and wrote, "While most #Hindi films struggle to open well these days, especially in mass circuits, #BadassRaviKumar springs a big surprise with a strong total on Friday. #BadassRaviKumar has shattered all pre-release predictions and projections by a wide margin... Indeed, #HimeshReshammiya must be having the last laugh, given the excellent response. The songs and trailer did their job pre-release, ensuring a good start... Additionally, the affordable ticket prices served as a great incentive to attract footfalls. #BadassRaviKumar needs to maintain its momentum over Saturday and Sunday to achieve an impressive weekend total."