Badass Ravikumar: Song of Himesh Reshammiya starrer Butterfly Titliyan gets positive responses from netizens

On Thursday singer-actor-producer Himesh Reshammiya brought the internet down with laughter. His return to movies with Badass Ravikumar has met with hilarious reactions from netizens. The spin-off to forgettable Xpose will soon hit cinemas, and the makers unveiled the 3-minute long teaser of the film.

The first song of the film, Butterfly Titliyan was released on Friday. Unlike the teaser, the song has met with a positive response from the audience. Himesh's vocals have charmed the audience, and they have called it an ultimate party number.

As soon as Himesh shared the song, many users shared their feeling about the song. A user wrote, "Kya Baat Hai.... Aj to salo bad dance ka mahaul bana diya.... Sad life mai ye tha pump...... Khush ho gya mann." Another user wrote, "H.R is back 2007 time." One of the netizens wrote, "Aree wahhh boss kya song he jay mataji." Another netizen wrote, "Mazaaaa agyaaaaa." One of the netizens added, "Himesh ke tunes zabardast hote hai iska b dance karne pe majboor kardega."

The singer, on Thursday, released the trailer of his upcoming film Badass Ravikumar. As soon as the teaser was released, it went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to it.

Sharing the teaser, Himesh wrote, “The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character from my hit film 'The Xpose' which did great business with very good reviews when it was released. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar.” The film is slated to release in 2023.