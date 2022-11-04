Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Badass Ravikumar: Song of Himesh Reshammiya starrer Butterfly Titliyan gets positive responses from netizens

Unlike the trailer, the song of Badass Ravikumar got a mixed-to-positive response from netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Badass Ravikumar: Song of Himesh Reshammiya starrer Butterfly Titliyan gets positive responses from netizens
Himesh Reshammiya

On Thursday singer-actor-producer Himesh Reshammiya brought the internet down with laughter. His return to movies with Badass Ravikumar has met with hilarious reactions from netizens. The spin-off to forgettable Xpose will soon hit cinemas, and the makers unveiled the 3-minute long teaser of the film. 

The first song of the film, Butterfly Titliyan was released on Friday. Unlike the teaser, the song has met with a positive response from the audience. Himesh's vocals have charmed the audience, and they have called it an ultimate party number.  

Watch the song

As soon as Himesh shared the song, many users shared their feeling about the song. A user wrote, "Kya Baat Hai.... Aj to salo bad dance ka mahaul bana diya.... Sad life mai ye tha pump...... Khush ho gya mann." Another user wrote, "H.R is back 2007 time." One of the netizens wrote, "Aree wahhh boss kya song he jay mataji." Another netizen wrote, "Mazaaaa agyaaaaa." One of the netizens added, "Himesh ke tunes zabardast hote hai iska b dance karne pe majboor kardega." 

Check out the reactions

The singer, on Thursday, released the trailer of his upcoming film Badass Ravikumar. As soon as the teaser was released, it went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to it.

Sharing the teaser, Himesh wrote, “The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character from my hit film 'The Xpose' which did great business with very good reviews when it was released. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar.” The film is slated to release in 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.