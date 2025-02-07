Believe it or not, but the filmgoers are enjoying Himesh Reshammiya's latest movie which boasts over-the-top action, logic-defying storyline, and physics-defying stunts.

Himesh Reshammiya's action musical, Badass Ravikumar has finally hit cinemas, and it may sound hard to believe, but the movie has found its audience. The film is touted to be an ode to the 1980s, where 'logic was optional', and macho heroism was at its peak. The film is an extension of The Xpose (2014), and Himesh reprises his role as Inspector Ravikumar.

From Friday morning, several netizens shared their views about the films on X (formerly Twitter). On one side, the movie got applauded for being 'over-the-top' and celebrating it without any hesitation. Whereas there have been few netizens who questioned logic, and even called the storyline, 'predictable and outlandish'.

People are dancing , people r clapping , people r whistling .. No there is no Salman Khan No Shahrukh Khan No Akshay Kumar but there is the man who is keep working since 1998 for the film industry .. The man the magic the legend Himesh Reshammiya #BadassRavikumar pic.twitter.com/gkeRFWHVRj — Dhaivat Raval (@dhaivatraval) February 7, 2025

Badass Ravi Kumar takes us back to the big screen masala entertainers of the 80s. Himesh Reshammiya delivers on his promise and gives us a paisa wasool movie , songs and dumdaar seeti-maar dialogues.@RaveeDesae#BadassRaviKumar#Shinsusimon #Beingsalmanfansclubindore pic.twitter.com/lmOcYVPXML February 7, 2025

I'll Not troll Only South Movies like #DakuMaharaaj , #Pushpa2TheRule Goat or XYZ



Infact #BadassRaviKumar is Faar Better And Entertaining Then Suryawanshi, BachhanPandey , samrath Prithavi Raaj and Many Movie OF bollywood #BadassRaviKumarReviewpic.twitter.com/yoESvJK1Aq — @80XT0) February 7, 2025

However, there are tweets questioning the logic of the movie. A netizen says, "A DELICIOUSLY OVER THE TOP RIDE, WHERE LOGIC FAILS BUT MAGIC WORKS." Another netizen wrote, "You will enjoy this Movie if you are going with your friends' group. A minimum of 20 friends is needed. You can Roast each other and enjoy. Otherwise, it's painful to watch."

Badass Ravikumar is directed by Keith Gomes, and the movie boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from Himesh, the movie also stars Prabhu Deva as Carlos Pedro Panther, the larger-than-life antagonist, Kirti Kulhari as Laila, while Sanjay Mishra as Rana and Johnny Lever as Rana tried their best to add humour.