Himesh Reshamiyaa did the unexpected. His recent film, Badass Ravikumar exceeded all expectations, and even opened better than his competitor.

Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 1: Himesh Reshammiya's action musical Badass Ravikumar released in cinemas with much hype and as a result, the film was registered a good opening. The early estimates of the movie are out, and by the end of the day, it will become the biggest opener of Himesh Reshammiya.

Coming from The Xpose's universe, Badass Ravikumar is an ode to the 1980s Bollywood and a spoof-actioner who defies physics laws and even logic. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Himesh as Badass Ravikumar, the movie also stars Prabhu Deva as Carlos Pedro Panther, the larger-than-life antagonist, Kirti Kulhari as Laila, while Sanjay Mishra as Rana and Johnny Lever as Rana tried their best to add humour.

Box office collection of Badass Ravikumar

As per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, the early estimate of Badass Ravikumar is at Rs 2.75 crores. Going with the trend, the first day is expected to end at Rs 3 crore, and if it does, Himesh will score his career-biggest opening. Before Badass Ravikumar, Himesh's biggest opener was The Xpose, which earned Rs 2.97 crores on its first day.

Badass Ravikumar might have earned mixed reviews from critics, but it got good support from moviegoers. Several netizens showed their support to the film and praised it on X (formerly Twitter).

Badass Ravikumar is directed by Keith Gomes, and the movie has clashed with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa. The rom-com is directed by Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chauhan.

Also read: Badass Ravikumar public review: Himesh Reshammiya's ode to 80s is 'seetimaar entertainer' fans say 'no logic but magic'