Badass Ravi Kumar: Himesh Reshammiya announces Bollywood comeback, shares trailer of his upcoming film

On Thursday, Himesh Reshammiya shared the trailer of his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar and announced his Bollywood comeback.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Credit: Himesh Reshammiya/Istagram

Himesh Reshammiya is one of the most popular celebs in India, he is not just a singer but also a great actor. The singer, on Thursday, released the trailer of his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar. As soon as the teaser was released, it went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to it.

Sharing the teaser, Himesh wrote, “The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character from my hit film 'The Xpose' which did great business with very good reviews when it was released. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further mentioned, “you will love this title announcement teaser which is a character intro of Ravi Kumar and his sheer madness and what you can expect in this musical action entertainer when Ravi Kumar is pitted against 10 sensational villains , and a brilliant lead actress to be announced soon, the director of Badass Ravi Kunar will be announced soon Badass Ravi Kumar releases in 2023, give it all your love.”

One of the social media users, “You thought Legend Sarvanan blew you away with Legend? You are NOT ready because the REAL hero is back! #HimeshReshammiya as Badass Ravi Kumar!!!! I am not ready for this absolute spectacle.”

The second one said, “Forget Love Storiyaan, the Worst is here Butterfly Titliyaan.” The third one said, “this guy this just fantastic. what a multitalented guy he is...... just an awesome poster.... really looking forward to see this. #HimeshReshammiya is back with bang bang.”

The fourth one said, “I am ready, trailer ne bhut meme material diya hai, movie bhi disappoint nhi karegi. Memes hi memes honge.” The fifth one said, “Bollywood ko destroy mat karo... Aap jisme acche ho wohi karo....” The sixth said, “Who is the producer of this movie? if Himesh itself then why did he wastage his money? Or any other why did they invest in him?”

 

