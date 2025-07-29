'Ba****d of...': Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani lashes out at Aniruddhacharya for his offensive remark on women in live-in relationships

The backlash began when a video of Aniruddhacharya surfaced online, in which he stated, “Kehta hai, ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko, jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain.”

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s sister, ex-Army officer Khushboo Patani, has sparked widespread attention after a video of her slamming spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj went viral.

In the clip, Khushboo reacts sharply to the religious orator’s controversial remarks about women in live-in relationships, calling his comments “inappropriate”. The backlash began when a video of Aniruddhacharya surfaced online, in which he allegedly stated, “Kehta hai, ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko, jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain.”

His statement, widely perceived as misogynistic and deeply disrespectful, quickly drew criticism for promoting outdated views and moral policing.

Khushboo responded with visible anger in a now-viral video, saying, “Agar ye mere saamne hota, to mai isko samjhadeti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai. These are anti-nationalists. You should not be supporting such bards of highest order. All the fug naamards of this society are following this bard.”

She went on to question the gendered nature of the comment, pointing out, “Why didn’t he say the boys in live-in relationships do the same? Do girls live alone in such arrangements? And what’s wrong with being in a live-in relationship anyway?”

This isn’t the first time Khushboo has gained public attention. A few months ago, she was lauded for rescuing an abandoned girl child in Bareilly. She shared a video showing her comforting the crying child and rushing her to the hospital. Initially believed to be abandoned by her parents, Khushboo later clarified that the child had actually been kidnapped and then left behind by the abductors.

After her stint in the Indian Army as a Major, Khushboo transitioned into a career in wellness. She is now a full-time wellness coach with over 15 years of experience in meditation, and holds certifications in both nutrition and fitness. She is also a trained counsellor.

At 33, Khushboo remains active on social media, particularly on YouTube and Instagram, where she shares content on mental health, simple workouts, healthy living, and pressing social issues.