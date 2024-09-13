Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's dramedy releases online, here's where you can watch

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz is now streaming online. Here's where you can enjoy the hit romantic comedy-drama.

After impressing the masses in cinemas, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer romantic comedy-drama Bad Newz is now streaming online. Bad Newz is the spiritual successor to Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz (2019). Just like the prequel, Bad Newz is also produced by Karan Johar. The movie was directed by Anand Tiwari.

Bad Newz OTT release

After the theatrical run, Bad Newz is now streaming online on Prime Video. The OTT giant announced the movie's release on their social media platforms. Sharing the poster of the film, Prime Video wrote, "Aaj ki taaza khabar, Bad Newz is now streaming on Prime Video."

Bad Newz box office business

The movie was released in cinemas on July 19 with a mixed reception from critics, but a positive response from the audience. As Sacnilk reported, the movie collected Rs 113 crore worldwide.

About Bad Newz

Inspired by true events, the film revolves around a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) finds out she’s pregnant with twins from two different fathers (played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk). This peculiar revelation sets off a hilarious rivalry between the two men as they compete for Saloni's affection while dealing with the madness that follows.

What is Heteroparental superfecundation?

Heteropaternal superfecundation is an extraordinarily rare event where twins are conceived from different fathers. This can happen when a woman releases multiple eggs during ovulation and has sexual intercourse with more than one partner within a short period, usually within a few days to a week. Although this can occur naturally, it is exceptionally uncommon, estimated to happen in less than 1% of twin pregnancies.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Chhaava. Triptti Dimri will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Ammy was last seen in Khel Khel Mein.

