Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles, Bad Newz had a disappointing run at the box office.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Bad Newz hit the theatres on July 19. Despite its songs 'Tauba Tauba', 'Jaanam', and 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' creating a rage before its release, the film had a disappointing run at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Bad Newz earned Rs 64.51 crore net in India and grossed Rs 113.75 crore at the global box office.

Now, the film's director Anand Tiwari has reacted to Bad Newz's dismal box office performance. Talking to IndiaToday.in, he said, "I never expected any numbers. I don't have it in me to play this number game. There are other people more qualified than me who can do it. All I wanted was for the audience to love the film because we made it out of love ourselves. To get that kind of love, and people resonating with the songs, dance, and the comedy, that's just great for me."

Bad Newz is based on the rare phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins are born to the same mother from two different fathers. In the Anand Tiwari film, Triptii plays the role of the mother named Saloni Bagga, and the two roles of two fathers - Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Singh Pannu - are played by Vicky and Ammy, respectively.

The romantic comedy is presented by Prime Video India in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari's Leo Media Collective and produced by Leo Media Collective. It started streaming on Prime Video India from September 13.

Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy-starrer is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 comedy drama Good Newwz. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, the film was helmed by Raj Mehta in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions. Good Newwz earned Rs 205 crore net in India and grossed Rs 316 crore worldwide.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.