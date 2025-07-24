Bad news for Saiyaara fans, OTT release to be postponed amid blockbuster run, film will now stream on..., after...

If you haven't watched Saiyaara, and are planning to watch it at home? Here's the news for you, 'Dilli abhi door hai.'

Saiyaara continues creating havoc at the box office, and due to the phenomenal success of the film, the OTT release of the movie has been reportedly postponed. Headlined by debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara opened to a bumper response, proving all the pre-release expectations and predictions wrong. The rampage run of the movie has left the exhibitors and distributors happy, as the year 2025 has been an underperformer for Bollywood. In five days, Saiyaara's worldwide gross has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, and as per the trend, the sky is the limit for the film.

Saiyaara's OTT release original date and platform

The digital rights of the Saiyaara film have been sold to Netflix. The OTT giant will be streaming the romantic musical after completing its theatrical run. Usually, a Hindi film is dropped on a digital platform after 8 weeks of theatrical run. If the film performed poorly, the film could have been premiered before that. As per the reports, Saiyaara was originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix in late September.

New streaming date for Saiyaara is...

As per the film's monstrous run, the Times of India has reported that the team is now negotiating for a 90-day window. Going by these statistics, Saiyaara will now be eyeing Diwali 2025. This means that the film won't be available to stream before October. This year, Diwali will take place from 17-23 October. So expect Saiyaara dropping in the second or third week of October.

Saiyaara box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, Saiyaara has grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide in five days. This Friday, no major Hindi films are releasing. Son of Sardaar 2 got pushed for a week. Hollywood film Fantastic 4 and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be the new releases, but they won't be a threat to Aneet-Ahaan's film. This means that the film will enjoy another week of domination. Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani.

