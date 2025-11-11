BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on December. Its trailer launch event, scheduled to take place at the NMACC, Mumbai on November 12, has been postponed.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films this year. The action thriller is slated to release in cinemas on December 5. On November 12, the trailer of Dhurandhar was set to be launched at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai. Around 2000 fans were also expected to join this mega event.

But, the makers have now postponed the trailer launch in the wake of the Delhi blast on November 10. At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured in the shocking blast that took place near the national capital's iconic monument Red Fort on Monday evening. The incident is being probed as a terror attack by the investigative and intelligence agencies.

Taking to their social media handles, the makers issued a statement that read, "Important Update: The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar."

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya even won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. He has also co-produced Dhurandhar under his and his brother Lokesh Dhar's banner B62 Studios, along with Jio Studios.

