Bad news for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yash fans as Love & War and Toxic will now clash with...

The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer Geetu Mohandas' Toxic will now clash with Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Shaneil Deo's Dacoit on Eid 2026.

Eid 2026 will see the box office clash between two of the most awaited films - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer romantic drama Love & War and Yash's gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. While the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to hit theatres on March 20, the Geetu Mohandas film will release a day earlier on March 19.

Now, another major film has joined these two biggies, turning it into a triple clash. The action-drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, was initially slated to release in the cinemas on Christmas 2025. However, on Tuesday, October 28, the makers unveiled an intense new poster, officially announcing the revised release date as March 19.

Also starring Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni, Dacoit marks Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut and is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Coming back to Love & War and Toxic, the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer is reportedly the remake of the 1964 romantic drama Sangam. Produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, the retro classic was headlined by Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar, and was one of the biggest blockbusters in the 1960s.

Though the other cast members haven't been officially revealed yet, the Geetu Mohandas directorial features a star-studded cast comprising of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria. The Yash-starrer has simultaneously been shot in both English and Kannada languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

READ | Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, Rajesh Kumar reveals his real cause of death: 'It was a sudden...'