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Bad news for Diljit Dosanjh, Delhi police denies permission for October 30 Delhi concert due to THIS reason

Delhi police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert

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Bad news for Diljit Dosanjh, Delhi police denies permission for October 30 Delhi concert due to THIS reason

Amid the security threats, Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30 has hit a major roadblock. Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Bad news for Diljit Dosanjh, Delhi police denies permission for October 30 Delhi concert due to THIS reason
Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert is nothing less than a phenomenon. However, if you are among the die-hard fans gearing up to attend his Delhi concert happening on October 30, there's bad news for you. As Hindustan Times reported, Delhi police have denied permission for the concert due to security reasons. 

Why might Diljit Dosanjh's concert get cancelled?

The portal shared a letter addressed to BookMyShow, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District), which mentioned, "Sir, with reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."

Diljit Dosanjh and his controversies 

In 2025, Diljit was a major target of trolls, slamming him for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3. The film became the biggest debate in the country, leading to massive backlash and an ultimate ban on its release in India. Sardarji 3 was showcased worldwide except in India, and it did record-breaking business in Pakistan. 

In 2026, Diljit made his impactful appearance in Border 2, which went on to become a superhit. Later, he was seen in Main Waapis Aaunga. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari in pivotal roles. The movie opened to low numbers, but due to its content, it went on to become a hit. The film completed 50 days in a few cinemas as well. In between, Diljit continued making waves and Indians proud with his stage shows and live concerts.

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