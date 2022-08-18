Search icon
Bad Boy Billionaires India maker calls The Kashmir Files 'hatemongering garbage', backs Anurag Kashyap's Oscars remark

Dylan Mohan Gray wrote in a tweet that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files would be an 'embarrassment to India' if chosen as official entry for Oscars

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

The Kashmir Files/File photo

The maker of Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India that released in 2020 Dylan Mohan Gray recently took to his Twitter handle to speak his mind about blockbuster hit film The Kashmir Files' chances of being chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars this year. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting political drama features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dylan, while responding to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's remark, wrote, "Yeah, actually it's (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name." He followed up his tweet with hashtags 'you're welcome' and 'The Kashmir Files'. In a separate tweet, Dylan added, "Though RRR is also vile and sadistic, so not much of a step up."

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri had reacted to Anurag Kashyap's remarks stating in a tweet that 'Bollywood's genocide-denier lobby' had started a campaign against his film. Sharing a screenshot of a news article quoting Anurag wherein the latter spoke about how he hopes The Kashmir Files isn't chosen as India's official entry to Oscars, Vivek had tweetd, "Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against The Kashmir Files for Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of Dobaaraa (Anurag)."

In his interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kahsyap had expressed that he hopes RRR is picked as India's official Oscars entry this year and not The Kashmir Files. "India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files," Anurag had told the media outlet.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was a worldwide blockbuster hit film which reportedly collected over Rs 350 crore globally. It is one of the top-grossing films of 2022 at the domestic box office.

