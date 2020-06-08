'Back with my main': Sonam K Ahuja reunites with sister Rhea Kapoor, thanks 'incredible husband' Anand Ahuja

Since the time lockdown started, Sonam K Ahuja has been staying with husband Anand S Ahuja at their Delhi house. After returning from London, she has been quarantining there and spent most of the lockdown at the capital. Now after several months, the actor is back in Mumbai and has reunited with her family. The actor took to her Instagram story to inform about the same.

Yes, Sonam shared a selfie posing with her sister and stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor. In the photo, both are seen giving not-so-same expressions. Sonam is all smiling while Rhea is seen in an intense mode. The actor captioned the selfie stating, "Back with my main... Thank you, my incredible husband, @anandahuja"

Check out the photo below:

Sonam and Rhea are sisters as well as best friends to each other. Their Instagram captions are loved-up and show the unconditional love they throw on each other. Earlier this year, while wishing Rhea, Sonam had written, "From sharing our toys to sharing secrets, you've been my best friend and my confidante. Not only are you my anchor but you also inspire me and everyone around you in so many different ways every single day! Happy birthday to the most strong, caring, powerful, and honest person I know! Love you long time!"

Sonam had also revealed about Rhea's relationship status wherein she is dating Karan Boolani. The actor also clarified reports of them getting married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is reportedly starring in a film by Sujoy Ghosh.