Back on Twitter, Boney Kapoor cannot stop singing praises for Tamilian superstar Ajith

Boney Kapoor is back on Twitter. The producer, who had been active on the social media platform till 2015, has finally got himself verified and his first tweet post that, after all these years, is about Tamilian superstar aka Thala aka Ajith Kumar.

Boney and Ajith are already collaborating for the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Pink'. Titled 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the movie which marks Ajith's 59th venture, is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Interestingly Ajith's connection goes long back. Thala worked with Boney's late wife Sridevi in her successful comeback film 'English Vinglish'. It is being believed that Sridevi requested Boney to work with Ajith.

Confirming the same, Boney Kapoor captioned his first tweet post the verification as, “Happy. What a performance by Ajith. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have three action scripts. Hope he says yes to at least one of them.”

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Not many people know but Ajith had made his venture into the Hindi film industry long back. He starred in Shah Rukh Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'Ashoka'. The movie was also produced by Shah Rukh Khan but was unfortunately a big dud. It will now be interesting to see if Ajith will give Bollywood another chance via Boney Kapoor's action film(s).

Meanwhile, 'Nerkonda Paarvai's shooting was wrapped up recently. The movie would mark Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's entry into the Tamil film industry. Also starring Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang and others in important roles, the movie is scheduled for an August release.