Back in time: When Shah Rukh Khan was ready to leave films for Gauri Khan, said 'I would go insane but for her'

It's not a secret that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been head over heels with his wife Gauri Khan for the longest time. As his films in Bollywood, Shah Rukh was a crazy lover boy for his wife and interior decorator as well. Author Anupama Chopra, in Shah Rukh's biography titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, had said that Shah Rukh and Gauri's first date was them sipping colas by a swimming pool.

SRK and Gauri married in 1991 before his debut film Deewana had released. Many are not aware that filmmaker F C Mehra wanted Shah Rukh to postpone his wedding until their film Chamatkar released so that the film could cash in on Shah Rukh's charm, however, SRK preferred quitting the film then not get married.

He told a magazine in a 1992 article, "My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films…I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have…I love her body. I am hooked to her."

Now, after almost 28 years later, Shah Rukh and Gauri are the king and queen of the film industry. They are also parents to three perfect kids, sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is yet to announce his next project.