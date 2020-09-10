Back in Sushant Singh Rajput's theatre days! Videos from his play 'Aadhe Adhoore' go viral

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been trending videos from his theatre days. Clips from Sushant's first play 'Adhoore Adhoore' have been going viral. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was seen in a supporting role in the play, which had seven artists in total.

Before entering the glamour industry, he was part of Ek Duje Theatre Group, and had worked on plays like 'Pukaar' and 'Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga Sa' too. The plays were directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii, who also revealed that it was when Sushant was selling tickets to the play, that he was spotted by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms for 'Pavitra Rishta'.

“I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays,” she remembered.

Juuhi also posted, “TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha (Even after becoming a big star, he stayed connected with his friends from his theatre days. And if I ever called him, he would always show up for the events and shows of the Ekjute theatre group, despite being very busy).”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. A team of CBI, along with NCB and ED, is currently investigating the matter. Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB after they claim to have evidence against her for using drugs.