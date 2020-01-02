Back from Alibaug after New Year Eve, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday head straight to BFF Shanaya Kapoor's home

Ananya Panday made headlines for her comment on 'Koffee With Karan'. After telling film critic Rajeev Masand that her father Chunky Panday 'never went to Koffee With Karan' on his roundtable, she was questioned if that is the parameter for being famous. More so, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave her a savage response that won over the internet the whole day.

Ananya, who was vacationing with BFF Suhana Khan in Alibaug at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow for New Year's Eve, is back in town. Not just that, Suhana and Ananya even paid a visit to their BFF Shanaya Kapoor just as soon they came back to Mumbai.

Looking at the paparazzi, Ananya broke into laughter, while Suhana looked away. Although Ananya wore a black sweatshirt, Suhana was dressed in a white funky crop top. The two were chatting with each other on spotting the cameras.

Take a look:

Shanaya's parents, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, were also snapped outside their residence post the New Year dinner which they hosted for friends and family. Shanaya is recently making her debut in Bollywood. She is the assistant for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.