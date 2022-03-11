'Bachchhan Pandey' star Akshay Kumar showcases his strength by performing weightlifting stunt in 'Hunarbaaz'

Akshay Kumar has performed many daredevil stunts in his career, and that's why he is credited as the action star. When Khiladi Kumar visited the stunt-reality show 'Hunarbaaz,' it became a playground for the actor. Akshay graced the show with Kriti Sanon for promoting his upcoming masala entertainer 'Bachchhan Pandey,' and the actor got impressed with contestant Tipu Pehalwan's superhuman strength.

During Tipu's performance, the actor gets stunned when he picks up a heavy plough with his mouth and performs dangerous stunts with it. Kumar walks to the stage, appreciates Tipu's strength and asks him to perform the stunt again. Tipu acknowledges Akshay's request and performs the stunt again.





The contestant asks Akshay to perform with him, and then Akshay lifts a heavy cart-wheel from his abdomen. From audience to judges, everyone cheers for Akshay, and they get mighty impressed with the actor's fitness.

Akshay Kumar and team 'Bachchhan Pandey' are on a spree of promotions. Recently, Akshay and others visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for movie promotions. A few days back there was news that Akshay Kumar was unhappy with Kapil Sharma and has refused to promote his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Pandey' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, the comedian and actor sorted out the misunderstanding, and the team 'Bachchhan Pandey' was spotted shooting at Kapil Sharma's sets. On the show, Akshay initiated the 'Bewafa' challenge. Well, the actor kickstarted the challenge in his quirky way and mocked Kapil over their fights. Akshay shared a video with the caption, "Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa."

Akshay's upcoming film 'Bachchhan Pandey' will be his 10th collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and it stars Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. 'Bachchhan Pandey' will release on 18 March.