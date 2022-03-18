'Bachchhan Paandey' Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar starrer tagged as 'brilliant', fans hail hilarious scenes

Despite the fact that Akshay Kumar has recently appeared in action films such as 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom,' 'Bachchhan Paandey' is expected to be far superior than the other two due to his outstanding performance and plot.

The trailer received mostly excellent feedback, especially from Akshay Kumar fans. The picture is expected to do well at the box office, according to the enthusiasts. Some people though, were dissatisfied with the graphics of the movie.

The initial reactions of netizens have been revealed now that the film has been released. One part praised the picture for being a combination of mass action and comedy. Fans drooled over Akshay’s pure massy and badass look and fit body, with some praising him for his lines.

Watching #BachchanPandey with my family. Its interval. OMG OMG OMG. Cant believe this film is directed by #farhadsamji. Cant see any boring moment till now. My God. @akshaykumar sir you are brilliant. #ArshadWarsi and #pankajtripathi hats off. — Karan Akkian (@akkianbyheart) March 18, 2022

Strories like #BachchanPandey should not be glorified at all where people get inspired from these role models & bigger problem is how actors like kriti sanon agree to be part of it , where beating of women

is normalised & even murde**ing people is being hailed as heroism. March 18, 2022

It is expected to have a great run at the box office, according to some. They predicted that the film would reintroduce viewers to the theatres. Some even predicted that it will gross Rs 25 crore on its first day.

Farhad Samji, who directed Akshay Kumar in ‘Housefull 4’ three years ago, directed the film. The plot centres around an aspiring filmmaker who wants to make a film about a serial killer named ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. They learn about his sidekicks, past, and more while accompanied by a companion. Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla feature in the film.