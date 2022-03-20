'Bachchhan Paandey' star Akshay Kumar talks about shooting with stone-eye lens, says 'jaan nikal jaati thi'

Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Bachchhan Pandey' shows him as a ruthless, merciless ganglord, who loves to kill. He is a heartless person with a stone eye. The actor opened up about shooting the film with a stone-eye lens and affirmed the fact that filming with the lens was a daunting task for him.

In a recent media interaction with Delhi media, the actor discussed that he could not see anything from the lensed eye and said, 'jaan nikal jaati thi.’ As it was a very big lens, the actor could not fix it in his eye by himself. Kumar even added that he would see everything blurry, and he shot the entire film in such condition. Akshay revealed that on the first day it took him about 15 minutes to set the lens, but later it used to take him 2-3 minutes.

After opening the box office with Rs 13.25 crores on its release day, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ continues to hold the box office steady with an impressive double-digit number and earns Rs 12 crores on day two.

Despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar starrer is performing well at the box office, showcasing a steady growth at the ticket counters on day two raking in Rs 12 crores. Going by the humongous craze, strong word of mouth, and high repeat value across the country, the makers are expecting big moolah on Sunday.

The first-day collection of 'Bachchhan Paandey' makes the film the second biggest first opener post-pandemic, as per the trade analyst. Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has now released in cinemas worldwide!