‘Bachchhan Paandey’ song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ featuring Akshay Kumar will make you want to shake a leg - WATCH

In the song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, Akshay Kumar dances his way into the hearts of his fans making them want to groove.

Following the release of the songs 'Maar Khayega' and 'Meri Jaan' from Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey,' the makers have now released the third song, 'Saare Bolo Bewafa,' from the action-comedy.

While the teaser for the song hinted at what it might be like, 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' more than lives up to the hype, making it an Akshay Kumar song all the way! The superstar, as usual, is in his element with his killer swag.

The antics of Akshay Kumar as' Bachchhan Paandey' in 'Saare Bolo Bewafa', as well as his enthusiasm, raise the bar. The song has a desi atmosphere and feel to it, composed and penned by Jaani and sung by B Praak, with Akshay and his troop taking the lead.

'Bachchhan Paandey,' directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. 'Bachchhan Paandey,' from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is due to hit theatres on March 18, 2022!

Kriti Sanon has four more films scheduled for release in 2022, in addition to 'Bachchan Pandey.' The mythological drama 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, the action drama 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, the horror comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan, and the action thriller 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff are among her upcoming films.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has four more films lined up. His forthcoming projects include the historical-action drama film 'Prithviraj,' in which he will star alongside debutante Manushi Chhillar, the family drama 'Raksha Bandhan,' the action-adventure drama 'Ram Setu,' and the satirical comedy 'OMG 2,' among others.