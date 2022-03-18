'Bachchhan Paandey' movie review: Akshay Kumar's film is the perfect massy entertainer

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and others

Director: Farhad Samji

Music: Julius Packiam (score), Amaal Malik, B Praak, Jaani

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Synopsis: An aspiring filmmaker Myra (Kriti Sanon) sets out to make her first directorial based on the life of a dreadful gangster Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar). To know Paandey well, Myra travels to his hometown and conducts close research on the outlaw. Soon, Paandey gets to know about Myra, and their world collide.

'Bachchhan Paandey' movie review

When you have Akshay Kumar in an actioner, you know that the film comes with a promise of entertainment. Thankfully, 'Bachchhan Paandey' fulfils the promise, projects more than what you expect, and leaves you with a pleasing smile. The basic plot of the film isn't novel. Myra wants to fulfil her dream of becoming a director. She faces heavy criticism and sexism at her workplace, but still, she searches for interesting stories ideas. That's where she get to know about a dreadful, merciless ganglord 'Bachchhan Paandey' from Baghwa, who rules over the people with his fear, and he can go to any limit to maintain his 'bhaukaal.' Myra decides to make a biopic on Paandey, and she heads for Baghwa. In her quest, her friend Vishwakant Matre (Arshad Warsi) helps her to secure a promising role in Myra's directorial. Myra and Vishu keep a close watch on Bachchhan and try to collect information through his close associates. However, soon Paandey gets to know about the duo, and what follows is an entertaining ride, filled with gruesome action, and comical moments.

The movie is an official adaptation of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda,' and writer-producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Farhad Samji balanced the subject with their novelty. The film keeps juggling between comedy and action, and sometimes it baffles you for a bit. You're glued to Bachchhan's ruthless act and get engaged in some gruesome action. Then suddenly, the thrill boils down, and we see Kriti and Arshad doing some goofy stuff to get their film done. The film has an excellent first half, but the second half losses its pace, until a crucial hook point. However, the film quickly picks up after the twist revealtion, and it ends on a higher note, making you emotional, and entertained. A special mention to Julius Packiam's score. His whistle theme of Paandey will stay with the audience even after the film. The songs 'Maar Khayegaa,' 'Heer Raanjhana,' helps in pushing the narrative forward.

Talking about performance. This is Akshay Kumar's 'massiest' film after 'Rowdy Rathore.' We love Kumar showcasing his grey shade, and he can make evil look good. Akshay sinks his teeth perfectly as a merciless, cold-hearted, gangster. It takes a while to digest the fact that he actually burns a journalist, just because he was ridiculed in the reporter's article. But that's how he is, he loves to kill, there is no generic reasoning behind it. Hands down to Kumar for riding the film on his shoulder brilliantly. His stone-eye and stone-hearted persona leave a lasting impression. Kriti Sanon looks ambitious, relatable, and beautiful. Sanon shines in emotional breakdown moments, and she convincingly makes you a part of her journey. Post-interval, she gets a chance to act a little sinister, and Kriti doesn't disappoint. Arshad Warsi aka scene-stealer gives you multiple laughable moments, and comedy comes naturally to him. Apart from the trio, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh were okay in their parts. Jacqueline Fernandez appears in a cameo, and you adore her chemistry with Kumar. Pankaj Tripathi makes a special appearance, and he brings more laughter to the narrative.

'Bachchhan Paandey' final verdict: The film is a perfect treat for massy entertainer lovers. A big screen entertainer where Akshay Kumar will entertain you with his flawless violent action, and charming loveable persona.