'Bachchhan Paandey' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's film gets MASSIVE opening - see details

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' which hit theatres on the occasion of Holi (March 18), got a massive first-day opening. Cinephiles who flocked to the theatres to watch the Khiladi No.1 return to the mass entertainer genre with 'Bachchhan Paandey', had everything positive to say about the film.

And despite 'The Kashmir Files' creating history at the box office, 'Bachchhan Paandey's screen numbers affected due to the former's wave, and limited shows post-noon due to Holi, much to everyone's surprise, Akshay Kumar's film made an impressive double-digit figure at the box office on its first day.

The film collected Rs 13.25 crore, as per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Dishing out details about the film's first-day collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz."

The first-day collection of 'Bachchhan Paandey' makes the film the second biggest first opener post-pandemic, as per the trade analyst.

In a follow-up tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh dished out details of the top four films (pandemic times). "TOP 4 *DAY 1* - PANDEMIC TIMES…1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 26.29 cr [#Diwali] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 12.64 cr [#Christmas] 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday release] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

'Bachchhan Paandey', directed by Farhad Samji, is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that was released in 2014. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi among others.