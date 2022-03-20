'Bachchhan Paandey' box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 12 crores on Day 2

After opening the box office with Rs 13.25 crores on its release day, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ continues to hold the box office steady with an impressive double-digit number and earns Rs 12 crores on day two.

Despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar starrer is performing well at the box office, showcasing a steady growth at the ticket counters on day two raking in Rs 12 crores. Going by the humongous craze, strong word of mouth, and high repeat value across the country, the makers are expecting big moolah on Sunday.

#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bnStlDFKg6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

The film collected Rs 13.25 crore on its release day, as per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dishing out details about the film's first-day collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz.”

In a follow-up tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh dished out details of the top four films (pandemic times). "TOP 4 *DAY 1* - PANDEMIC TIMES…1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 26.29 cr [#Diwali] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 12.64 cr [#Christmas] 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday release] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

The first-day collection of 'Bachchhan Paandey' makes the film the second biggest first opener post-pandemic, as per the trade analyst. Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

