Bachchan Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan stable and responding well to the treatment

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who are admitted to Nanavati Hospital are responding well to the treatment. On Saturday, both were tested positive for coronavirus and confirmed the same on their social media pages. As per reports in PTI, they will be in the hospital for at least the next seven days. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who are also tested positive for COVID-19 are home quarantining.

The hospital insider told PTI, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."

The source had also said, "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

While Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward told the media agency, "As per the laboratory report, all the staffers (26 of them) have tested negative to COVID-19."

On June 12, 2020, Abhishek had also tweeted, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

While Big B thanked people by tweeting in Hindi, which roughly translates as "The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation."