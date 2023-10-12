'This Bachchan family has lots of drama': Fans say as Aishwarya crops Jaya, Agastya, Navya out of Aaradhya-Amitabh's pic

Headlines

Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

This actor has given maximum Rs 100 crore films, not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Viral video captures toddler's priceless reaction as he tastes kiwi for first time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

Australia vs South Africa, Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia eye first win against in-form South Africa

Hollywood films that beat big Bollywood releases at Indian box office

Inside pics of cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav's luxurious Mumbai house

7 vegetarian food sources for vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

Saira Banu posts unseen wedding video with Dilip Kumar on anniversary, says her marriage was 'a real Cinderella Story'

This film leads advance booking for National Cinema Day with 1 lakh tickets sold; it's not Jawan, Leo, Ganapath, Tiger 3

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'This Bachchan family has lots of drama': Fans say as Aishwarya crops Jaya, Agastya, Navya out of Aaradhya-Amitabh's pic

Here's how netizens reacted when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cropped Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda out of Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's photo wishing the megastar on his 81st birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, October 11. Wishing his father-in-law a day after his special day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram on Thursday morning and posted a photo of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with the megastar and wrote, "always God Blessss", adding heart-shaped gift, evil eye, red heart, and starry emojis.

However, netizens were quick to notice that the Ponniyin Selvan actress has cropped his mother-in-law and actress Jaya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, children of his sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, from the photo. The original picture was shared by Navya on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday with the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana (red heart emoji)".

The internet has had a meltdown as soon as Aishwarya posted the edited photo as netizens speculated that all is not well within the Bachchan family. One of the comments under her post read, "Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya & Agastya) from the publicly available photo. If you wanted to post just Aradhaya & Big B photo you could have used another one. It’s really tasteless!".

Redditors on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip also shared their reactions. One netizen wrote, "Cropping out kids is one thing, but cropping out your own saas is another. Damn this Bachchan family has lots of drama", while another added, "I thought it was a joke, but she has literally cropped out other three."

Ash using uno reverse card to Paris fiasco by cropping Jaya and Swetadi’s kids
byu/iamnotkiddingreally inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sone Aishwarya fans also came out in her support as they shared that she has always been sharing Aaradhya's photo with the superstar on his birthday. "Intentional or not don't know, but Aishwarya has always been posting Aaradhya and Amitabh's photo for Amitabh's birthday", and "Aish has always posted just Big B and Aaradhya on his birthday", read a couple of comments.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss diet: How Bigg Boss fame singer-actor lost 12 kg in 6 months at home

Man travels in Delhi metro sporting sindoor, lipstick, & bindi; viral video sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE