'This Bachchan family has lots of drama': Fans say as Aishwarya crops Jaya, Agastya, Navya out of Aaradhya-Amitabh's pic

Here's how netizens reacted when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cropped Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda out of Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's photo wishing the megastar on his 81st birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, October 11. Wishing his father-in-law a day after his special day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram on Thursday morning and posted a photo of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with the megastar and wrote, "always God Blessss", adding heart-shaped gift, evil eye, red heart, and starry emojis.

However, netizens were quick to notice that the Ponniyin Selvan actress has cropped his mother-in-law and actress Jaya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, children of his sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, from the photo. The original picture was shared by Navya on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday with the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana (red heart emoji)".

The internet has had a meltdown as soon as Aishwarya posted the edited photo as netizens speculated that all is not well within the Bachchan family. One of the comments under her post read, "Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya & Agastya) from the publicly available photo. If you wanted to post just Aradhaya & Big B photo you could have used another one. It’s really tasteless!".

Redditors on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip also shared their reactions. One netizen wrote, "Cropping out kids is one thing, but cropping out your own saas is another. Damn this Bachchan family has lots of drama", while another added, "I thought it was a joke, but she has literally cropped out other three."

Sone Aishwarya fans also came out in her support as they shared that she has always been sharing Aaradhya's photo with the superstar on his birthday. "Intentional or not don't know, but Aishwarya has always been posting Aaradhya and Amitabh's photo for Amitabh's birthday", and "Aish has always posted just Big B and Aaradhya on his birthday", read a couple of comments.



