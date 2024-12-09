The trailer of Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John gave fans a closer look at the film's unique blend of "wholesome entertainment," featuring a mix of intense action, emotional drama, and lighthearted moments.

Varun Dhawan is gearing up to end 2024 on a high with his much-anticipated action thriller Baby John. As promotions heat up, excitement for the film is reaching new heights.

After the release of the Taster Cut and the chart-topping song Nain Matakka, fans were finally treated to the film's theatrical trailer at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The trailer launch of Baby John was a glittering, star-studded event, with Varun Dhawan accompanied by his co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with director Kalees and producer Atlee. The event also saw producers Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande, and celebrated music composer S. Thaman in attendance.

Watch trailer:

The trailer gave fans a closer look at the film's unique blend of "wholesome entertainment," featuring a mix of intense action, emotional drama, and lighthearted moments. A major highlight is a high-energy cameo by Salman Khan, which has only added to the film's widespread appeal. Jackie Shroff's never-seen-before avatar has also impressed the netizens.

Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have co-produced Baby John under their banner A For Apple Studios. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios are the other two production houses backing the film. Kalees has directed the upcoming Hindi actioner.

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will face competition from Vanvaas and Mufasa: The Lion King, which will release in cinemas five days earlier on December 20. Baby John was initially set to release on May 31, but was postponed due to delay in VFX.