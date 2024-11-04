About two-minute-long Baby John's teaser introduces Dhawan as a police officer, who is also a single father. The short clip also established characters of other cast members including Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanya Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan unleashed an action-packed avatar in the latest teaser of his upcoming film, Baby John. Backed by Atlee, the film serves as a remake of the director’s Tamil film, Theri (2016) headlined by Thalapathy Vijay. Dhawan embraced a never-seen-before avatar in the mass action drama directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan offered a glimpse of his latest project which marks a significant shift in his appeal. About two-minute-long teaser introduces Dhawan as a police officer, who is also a single father. The short clip also established characters of other cast members including Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanya Malhotra. The film’s background score, Dhawan’s massy dialogue, “Mere jaise bahot aaye hai, mai pehli baar aya hu” and other elements have piqued the audience’s interest. Also, superstar Salman Khan’s expected cameo has added to the excitement around the film.

A section of netizens have mostly heaped praises on the teaser, and called Dhawan as ‘next massy hero’. Reacting to the teaser, a user said, “VD totally shone out brightly here. Also, Atlee Anna genuinely needs a standing ovation for creating something like this. Now this is called a full package of mass & action. Can't wait to watch the movie in theatres already.” Another fan commented, “Varun's never-before-seen avatar in Babyjohn is blowing my mind! Super excited to see him in action!” “Next...Mass hero of Indian cinema,” added another fan.

Besides netizens, several celebrities also dropped compliments on Baby John's teaser. Filmmaker Karan Johar has also hailed his ‘student’. Taking to his Instagram stories, Johar re-shared Baby John's teaser and wrote, “Wah mere student!!! @Varundvn, dhamaal macha diya, Christmas bonanza. Congratulations team Baby John.” Meanwhile, Baby John is co-produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 25, 2024.