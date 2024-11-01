The first teaser of Baby John released with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, got leaked on the internet and has left the netizens 'amazed' for the actioner.

The month of November started on a great note. With the grand theatrical releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the teaser of Varun Dhawan's Baby John was also screened in the cinemas. The first look of Baby John was showcased during the screening of Diwali releases, and soon the teaser got leaked from theatres and shared on the internet. Baby John is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay' Theri, and the basic plot of the film shows a caring father (Varun) with a mysterious past and a darker alter-ego.

The main villain of the film is Jackie Shroff, who looks badass on the screen with his rugged look. Varun also donned multiple looks for the film, but his long hairdo with a subtle beard makes him look charismatically dangerous on screen. Atlee produced Baby John, he is the same person who created history by directing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Soon after the teaser was screened in cinemas, fans recorded it on their mobile phones and shared it online. The buzz for Baby John was already strong, and this teaser has taken the excitement for the film to a whole new level. Netizens shared their review for the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), praising the action set pieces, and Varun and Jackie's screen presence.

"#babyjohn fire @Varun_dvn looks khatrnak in long hair. 25 Dec come fast can't wait," wrote a netizen. Another netizen called Baby John, "CERTIFIED BLOCKBUSTER!!" One of the netizens wrote, "Blockbuster Loading #BabyJohn #VarunDhawan." An internet user wrote, "Baby John Taster Cut looks promising @Varun_dvn was stunning in multiple looks."

Baby John also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. The movie is directed by Kalees, produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. Baby John will be released in cinemas on December 25.

