Wamiqa Gabbi politely requested one of the photographers to move ahead, saying, “Aage chalo na aap,” however, the photographer insisted on following her.

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan. The makers recently launched the trailer at Pune’s Medical College in the presence of thousands of excited students. The duo entertained the audience with their dance moves on Nain Matakka song from the upcoming movie. In the latest development, the two graced their presence at a recent promotional event, the photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Wamiqa Gabbi was seen requesting the paparazzi to go first to avoid being clicked from the back. She politely requested one of the photographers to move ahead, saying, “Aage chalo na aap,” however, the photographer insisted on following her. Wamiqa further teased him, saying, “Apni back walk dikhao,” and then smartly saved herself from getting recorded from the back. Wamiqa was dressed in a grey-pink body-hugging dress. Watch the video here:

Of late, actresses have been facing a paparazzi culture wherein they are being clicked from behind, and the paparazzi share the videos with clickbait captions such as ‘Guess who is the actor?’ Earlier, Janhvi had expressed her displeasure over the practice. She said, “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena (Please don’t click from a wrong angle)’, and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around),” she told in a Hauterrfly interview. Even other actresses like Mrunal Thakur and Palak Tiwari have requested paps not to take their back shots in the past.

Meanwhile, Baby John is set to arrive in the theatres on Christmas 2024. Directed by Kalees, the action-drama also features Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, apart from Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan’s Hindi production debut.