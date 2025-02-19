Baby John, directed by Kalees and presented by Jawan fame Atlee, is a remake of the latter's 2016 Tamil film Theri. Apart from Varun Dhawan, it stars Keerthy Suresh (in her Bollywood debut), Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Varun Dhawan fans are in for a treat this week as they can enjoy the chance to watch his latest release Baby John at their homes. The action thriller film which was released in December last year, had a poor box office performance. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Baby John only earned Rs 65 crore, failing to recover its budget. However, Varun Dhawan fans, who missed the film in the theatres, can now enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, Prime Video had made Baby John available to viewers with a rent of Rs 249, but now the film streaming on the platform for all subscribers.

Varun Dhawan shared a funny announcement video on his Instagram account, along with his co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, informing his fans that Baby John can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from today.

Baby John, directed by Kalees and presented by Jawan fame Atlee, is a remake of the latter's 2016 Tamil film Theri. Apart from Varun Dhawan, it stars Keerthy Suresh (in her Bollywood debut), Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Baby John was touted to be a commercial entertainer but negative reviews and word-of-mouth destroyed the film's performance at the box office.

Speaking about the failure of Baby John, Rajpal Yadav told Bollywood Bubble, "If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film."