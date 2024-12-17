Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff, Atlee's production Baby John will release in cinemas on December 25 on Christmas.

Headlined by Varun Dhawan, the action-packed drama Baby John is slated to release on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles with Sanya Malhotra in a special appearance and Salman Khan in a cameo.

A few days before its release, a portal named Always Bollywood shared the review of Baby John on its X (formerly Twitter) account. It wrote, "Just finished watching BabyJohn (Censor Copy). In one word, it's the best ever mass action movie from Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan cameo is something really special here. KeerthySuresh shines A class."

The portal did not specify the basis of the review and how their reviewer managed to watch the film ahead of its release. No press shows have been organised for Baby John till now and journalists and reviewers have not received early access to film. Many people posed this question to the portal without getting a response.

#Exclusive ..



Just finished watching #BabyJohn (Censor Copy) .



In one word, it's the best ever mass action movie from #VarunDhavan .

And #SalmanKhan cameo is something really special here #KeerthySuresh shines A class..



Full review soon

Movie length: 164:01 Mins. pic.twitter.com/KdmzYX6NgU — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Varun has denied that Baby John is the remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Theri and called it an adaptation of the 2016 blockbuster. In a recent press conference in Delhi, the actor said, "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what has been done." Atlee had directed Theri and has produced Baby John with Kalees as its director.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us