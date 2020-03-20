'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to self-isolate

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor best-known for her super hit song starring Sunny Leone titled Baby Doll has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus along with four other people in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. As India battles to limit the number of Covid-19 cases, new claims suggest that the singer returned from the United Kingdom Sunday, and hid her travel history from the authorities.

Kanika could be India's first celebrity to have contracted the virus. According to a tweet by ABP News Editor, Kanika hid the fact that she was infected with the virus and was reportedly put up in a lavish hotel in the city. In addition to this, she also hosted a dinner party with 100 people present.

In an official statement, the popular singer said, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

The Baby Doll singer went on to advise her followers to practice self-isolation amidst the massive health scare. "At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care," added Kanika.