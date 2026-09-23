FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Baby Do Die Do OTT release date: When and where to watch Huma Qureshi-starrer action thriller

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, began streaming on Netflix from September 23 after its July 3 theatrical release. The action thriller follows a deaf, mute contract killer seeking revenge for her sister's murder. The film earned around Rs 7.45 crore net in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

Baby Do Die Do OTT release date: When and where to watch Huma Qureshi-starrer action thriller
Baby Do Die Do OTT release date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do is now streaming on OTT, giving audiences who missed the film in theatres a chance to watch the action thriller from home. The Nachiket Samant directorial, which opened to a muted response at the box office, has arrived on Netflix nearly three months after its theatrical release.

Baby Do Die Do OTT release date: When and where to watch

Baby Do Die Do began streaming on Netflix on September 23, 2026. The film originally arrived in theatres on July 3, 2026, but failed to make a significant impact commercially despite receiving positive reviews from several critics.

What is Baby Do Die Do about?

The film follows Baby Karmarkar, played by Huma Qureshi, a deaf and mute woman who secretly works as a contract killer in Mumbai. She operates under her mentor and boss PM Jain (Chunky Panday) while navigating a dangerous world of crime, violence and betrayal. Baby’s life changes when she crosses paths with Siddhu (Rachit Singh), a struggling singer and music teacher who falls for her. At the same time, Baby embarks on a personal mission to avenge her sister's murder. As her search for the truth intensifies, she finds herself caught between criminals and the police, leading to a series of action-packed and unpredictable events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Baby Do Die Do cast and crew

Besides Huma Qureshi, the film features Chunky Panday, Sikander Kher, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat and Arun Kushwah. Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do has its screenplay and dialogues by Samant and Gaurav Sharma. Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem have produced the action thriller.

Baby Do Die Do box office collection

Despite its intriguing premise and positive critical reception, Baby Do Die Do struggled at the box office as it clashed with Alia Bhatt, Shavari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor-starrer Alpha. The Huma Qureshi-starrer ended its theatrical run with around Rs 7.45 crore net in India, making its OTT release an opportunity for the thriller to reach a wider audience.

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? How can he be removed?
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? Process of removal explained
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September
After report of EC commissioners' objections to SIR, Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason'
Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement