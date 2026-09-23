Baby Do Die Do OTT release date: When and where to watch Huma Qureshi-starrer action thriller

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, began streaming on Netflix from September 23 after its July 3 theatrical release. The action thriller follows a deaf, mute contract killer seeking revenge for her sister's murder. The film earned around Rs 7.45 crore net in India.

Headlined by Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do is now streaming on OTT, giving audiences who missed the film in theatres a chance to watch the action thriller from home. The Nachiket Samant directorial, which opened to a muted response at the box office, has arrived on Netflix nearly three months after its theatrical release.

Baby Do Die Do OTT release date: When and where to watch

Baby Do Die Do began streaming on Netflix on September 23, 2026. The film originally arrived in theatres on July 3, 2026, but failed to make a significant impact commercially despite receiving positive reviews from several critics.

What is Baby Do Die Do about?

The film follows Baby Karmarkar, played by Huma Qureshi, a deaf and mute woman who secretly works as a contract killer in Mumbai. She operates under her mentor and boss PM Jain (Chunky Panday) while navigating a dangerous world of crime, violence and betrayal. Baby’s life changes when she crosses paths with Siddhu (Rachit Singh), a struggling singer and music teacher who falls for her. At the same time, Baby embarks on a personal mission to avenge her sister's murder. As her search for the truth intensifies, she finds herself caught between criminals and the police, leading to a series of action-packed and unpredictable events.

Baby Do Die Do cast and crew

Besides Huma Qureshi, the film features Chunky Panday, Sikander Kher, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat and Arun Kushwah. Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do has its screenplay and dialogues by Samant and Gaurav Sharma. Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem have produced the action thriller.

Baby Do Die Do box office collection

Despite its intriguing premise and positive critical reception, Baby Do Die Do struggled at the box office as it clashed with Alia Bhatt, Shavari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor-starrer Alpha. The Huma Qureshi-starrer ended its theatrical run with around Rs 7.45 crore net in India, making its OTT release an opportunity for the thriller to reach a wider audience.

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