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Baby Do Die Do movie review: Team Alpha, that's how you cook a female-led actioner; Huma Qureshi slays hard as hitwoman

After watching Alpha, I consider Huma Qureshi's film a way better entertainer than Alia Bhatt's disappointing spy adventure.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 03:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Baby Do Die Do movie review: Team Alpha, that's how you cook a female-led actioner; Huma Qureshi slays hard as hitwoman
Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Nachiket Samant

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Chunky Panday, Seema Pahwa, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik

Duration: 2hr 5min

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 3.5 stars 

Synopisis

Baby (Huma Qureshi), a dumb and mute girl, is on a mission to hunt down the killers of her twin sister. With an umbrella-styled gun,  driven by pain and revenge, Baby enters the dangerous world of contract killings under the guidance of PM Jain (Chunky Panday).

First impression of Baby Do Die Do

We're living in a day and age where we get to see three female actresses dominating the big screen with action thrillers. On one side we have Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha, fighting toe-to-toe, kicking some asses. On the other side, we get to see Huma delivering one of the most intense performances of her career, slaying with style, and beating the s**t out of baddies with Baby Do Die Do. It's hard or almost impossible not to compare both films, despite being slightly different in genres. Right from the time I watched the trailer, I was hopeful that this film would stand on its merits. And after watching Alpha, I consider Huma's film a way better entertainer than Alia's disappointing spy adventure. There's nothing sexier than a woman going badass and taking revenge. But it has to be done in a certain way, and Baby Do Die Do fleshes out a much better film.  

Also read: Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari 'pathetic' film is 'final nail in YRF Spy Universe', netizens slam Dhurandhar-inspired logic, Hrithik's 'Krrish mode' cameo

Peformances 

As the title suggests, Huma Qureshi is the soul of the film. The lady knows business, and she did full justice to the role. Huma ain't just killing people, but emoting a lot through her eyes. The pain, anguish, fear, affection, emoting them, without saying a word. Killing people with style, without going overboard, is a mark of a seasoned performer, and Huma does it so well. After Huma, it's Sikander Kher, the man, who I still feel is underrated and underutilised. Thanks to Aarya, we got to know that Sikandar can be so good at being bad. The supporting cast also adds weightage to the film. Seema Pahwa continues to be a scene-stealer. Chunky Panday springs another surprising performance. Himanshu Malik is decent, despite limited scope. 

What works in the favour? 

The best part about Baby Do Die Do is the simple-but-unique blended story. The revenge sagas are always an interesting watch. Unlike Alpha, where it is about world-saving against a massive threat, Baby Do Die Do is a personal story, about a character bringing justice to her dead sister. Director Nachiket Samant presents the basic story, but the screenplay stuns viewers with some unexpected twists and revelations. Just when the film looks going into a predictable direction, it takes another turn, leading to a climax that particularly entertains with some shocking surprises. The action set pieces and choreography are also impressive, giving a fresh take to a contract killer. 

The shortcomings of Baby Do Die Do 

The film does have a sluggish narrative soon after the interval. It takes 15-20 mins to get the action back in pace. A few killings do question logic. The background score is subtle, could have been more effective, especially when your film doesn't have good songs. The Alpha Q was more of a subtle dig at the competition, which could have been easily avoided.  

Final words

Baby Do Die Do is an interesting watch, and comparatively much better than Alpha. However, due to low buzz, the film will struggle in the cinemas until a miraculous turnaround with word of mouth. However, the film will surely have a better reception on OTT. 

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