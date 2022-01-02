'Babuji ka Aashirwad': Varun Dhawan begins his new year with father David Dhawan's blessing, see pics

Many celebrities have welcomed their new year by going on a vacation and travelling, but the 'Badlapur' actor Varun Dhawan started his new year with the blessing of his father. Varun shared a post on his social media, where he's kneeling before his father, taking 'Babuji ka aashriwad,' and a proud daddy, David Dhawan smiles. Varun posted the picture and shared a beautiful message by saying, "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year."

Check out the post

Varun is a family guy and he has displayed love for the family on social media. Recently the actor shared a reel in which he is seen grooving to his popular track 'Hat Jaa Saamne Se Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai' from his film 'Coolie No. 1' and as the video progresses, Varun is seen kissing Natasha on her cheeks as love and kissing emojis fill the screen. A decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background.

Varun also joked that her wife might never do another reel with him as he wrote, "I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged".

Varun Dhawan's last film 2020's 'Coolie No 1' was a disappointment, but he will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan's production, 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon, and Karan Johar's production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Kiara Advani.