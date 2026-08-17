Babita Singh Reporting OTT release date: Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in August

Featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Baru Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar; Babita Singh Reporting is an investigative drama that blends a gripping murder mystery with a deeply personal story. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 28.

Headlined by acclaimed actress Nimisha Sajayan, with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles, Babita Singh Reporting is an investigative drama that blends a gripping murder mystery with a deeply personal story. The film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas. It is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three, with Pataal Lok and Kohrra fame Sudip Sharma serving as executive producer.

Prime Video announced the release date of Babita Singh Reporting on Monday, August 17. Unveiling the first-look poster on its social media handles, the streaming platform wrote, "one murder, too many secrets awaiting. Babita Singh Reporting On Prime, New Movie, August 28."

Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly known as Baby, played by Nimisha Sajayan. A people-pleasing cop who has spent most of her life putting others before herself, Baby is shaken by the murder of a childhood friend. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a journey that forces her to confront her past, her choices and the life she has built around others. As the murder investigation unfolds, the film combines grounded realism with layered characters and complex family dynamics. At its core, the drama offers an intimate portrait of a woman stepping out of the shadows and confronting the choices that have shaped her life.

Sudip Sharma, Executive Producer of Babita Singh Reporting, shared, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her. Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent. Prime Video has given us the creative freedom, support, and reach to bring this story to audiences exactly as we envisioned."

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, with English subtitles, on August 28. The film will be available across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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