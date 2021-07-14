Babil Khan shares photos of 'private lake' that he inherited from his father Irrfan Khan, plans to do THIS with it

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan deeply misses his father. He often shares throwback photos of his Irrfan and wishes that he were here to see him working so hard. Recently, Babil shared a few pictures of himself laying on an inflatable boat in the middle of a stunning lake which he inherited from his father.

In the pictures, Babil can be seen chilling on the boat and basking in the beauty of the breathtaking surroundings with lush green hills and forest. While sharing the photos, he wrote, “Lake babil.” In the comments, Babil also disclosed his plans of what he is going to do with the lake.

Reacting to the photos, director Tushar Tyagi commented, “Yo Babil where is this ? So beautiful,” to which Babil replied, “Guess what? I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here!”

Babil’s fans showered him with love and praises in the comment section. “Perfection in photo,” said one user while another wrote, “You are so blessed ,make it fruitful.” A third user wrote, “It feels like that light is intentionally, lovingly falling AT you and following you,” while a fourth one commented, “lake babil is so soothing.”

Babil is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma’s production venture, ‘Qala’ which also stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. On Wednesday (July 14), Babil shared a video of Triptii struffling to walk in snow.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “@tripti_dimri trying her best xD. Qala’ coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words.”

In a hilarious response, Triptii said, “Hahaha you’re the sweetest Imagine this with *Duniya haseeno ka mela playing in the background (me as bobbydeol).”

Talking about the film, ‘Qala’ director Anvitaa Dutt said, "Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala."