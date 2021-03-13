Babil Khan shares photos of parents Irrfan Khan-Sutapa Sikdar 35 years apart

Babil Khan's Instagram page is a box full of memories of his father and late actor Irrfan Khan. Like his parents Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar, Babil is all set to enter the world of acting. For the uninitiated, his parents met at the theatre institute National School of Drama and featured together in several plays. Now, Babil treated Irrfan's fans with an unseen photo of his parents from a play and a selfie they clicked together 35 years later.

In the first photo, Irrfan and Sutapa are seen enacting an intense scene for their play. While in the second photo, they posed together for a selfie against an audience. Babil captioned his post stating, "Mamma and baba in NSD cut to mamma and baba 35 years later."

Check it out below:

A couple of days back, Babil shared a still of Irrfan and Tabu from Maqbool. In the caption, he hinted about his acting debut by writing, "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’. Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened of having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and eight years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans."

The world lost Irrfan Khan in 2020, after a prolonged disease. Amid his treatment, the actor shot for Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania which released last year.