BOLLYWOOD

Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'

After a six-month break, Babil Khan returned to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about dealing with his own demons. Jr Irrfan Khan got the support of the film fraternity, and they expressed their love for him.

IANS

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Late acting legend Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has made a return to Instagram after almost 6 months of his absence from the social media platform. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared 2 pictures from his latest photoshoot. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a brick red coloured sweater as the winter season makes quite inroad with monsoon withdrawal.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the demons that he battled in the past 6 months. Babil wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop. This glasshouse has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeve; now I have blood-soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression, wait (sic)”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Actor Vijay Varma took to the comments section and wrote, “Babil, we got your back”. In May, Babil had deleted his Instagram profile as the web search of the actor’s Instagram profile didn’t yield any results, and showed the webpage with the Instagram account as non-existent.

Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, had earlier shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry. In the video, Babil mentioned several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In the video, the actor was heard saying, “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so, so rude”.

