Babil Khan remembers Irrfan Khan, shares video of father enjoying pani puri after long shoot

Babil Khan performed father Irrfan Khan's last rites on April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan got emotional about his father and shared a video which is now going viral. In the video, Irrfan is seen relishing pani puri with a spoon after his movie's shoot finally ended.

Sharing the video, Babil wrote, "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri." The video belongs to the time when Irrfan Khan was shooting for his movie with Parvathy, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle.' Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the movie released in 2017.

Here's the video:

Irrfan Khan, aged 53, passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital while he was receiving treatment for colon infection. The actor, who had recently been treated from cancer in London, was then buried in Versova kabrastan.

20 people attended his funeral. While his sons Babila and Ayan performed Irrfan's last rites, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia along with Sandip Ssingh and others carried the actor's mortal remains to the graveyard. Sutapa, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Mika Singh were a few people spotted at the funeral held at 3 pm on April 29, 2020.