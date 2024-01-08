Headlines

'Celebrating a man who always forgot...': Babil Khan pens moving note for dad Irrfan Khan on his 57th birth anniversary

Babil Khan shared an unseen photo of Irrfan Khan with filmmaker Anup Singh on actor's 57th birth anniversary.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

On the 57th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan, son Babil Khan took to Intagram and penned a moving note with an unseen photo. He shared a photo in which the late actor can be seen feeding a piece of cake to filmmaker Anup Singh.

Sharing the photo, Babil wrote, “Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday @irrfan.” Fans have also penned messages for the late actor. One of them wrote, “e's looking downhe's proud 'long live' screams the crowd.” The second one said, “but we never forget his birthday.” The third one said, “Left the world far richer a place from when he took his first breath.”

Babil made his Bollywood debut in the Netflix psychological drama Qala last year. Written and directed by the famous lyricist Anvita Dutt, the film had Triptii Dimri in the titular role with Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Sameer Kochhar, Varun Grover, and Khan in pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma also played a cameo in the musical.

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil's second film was also a Netflix release. The coming-of-age romantic drama Friday Night Plan starred Khan, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla in the leading roles. Vatsal Neelakantan made his directorial debut with the movie.

He recently appeared in The Railway Men which is set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy and is one of the most critically appreciated shows this year.

The limited series director Shiv Rawail recently expressed his admiration for Babil, citing him as an exceptional talent to watch out for in the future. In a recent interview, Rawail praised Khan's performance in The Railway Men, where he played the role of Imad Riaz, a locomotive pilot. Rawail described Khan as a true treasure on set, highlighting his dedication and authenticity. Rawail stated, "Babil has great potential as an actor, and his untapped innocence makes him someone to watch out for in the coming future."

