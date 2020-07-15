Babil Khan pays ode to his parents Irrfan, Sutapa, brother Ayaan, writes about dad 'wish I could fit in your shoes'

Headlines

Meet woman who will handle finances of Rs 218790 crore giant, founded by Indian billionaire with net worth...

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

Aadhaar Card news: Here's how you can apply for your children's Aadhaar card

Hostel Daze season 4 trailer: Ankit and gang return for final year of college; battle placements, breakups, seriousness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who will handle finances of Rs 218790 crore giant, founded by Indian billionaire with net worth...

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

10 Mughal monuments that showcase architectural brilliance

ODI World Cup: Most runs by Indian batter in each edition

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

Hostel Daze season 4 trailer: Ankit and gang return for final year of college; battle placements, breakups, seriousness

AP Dhillon says 'political groups constantly use our public image as chess piece' after Shubh's India tour cancellation

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Babil Khan pays ode to his parents Irrfan, Sutapa, brother Ayaan, writes about dad 'wish I could fit in your shoes'

Babil Khan shared throwback photos of parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan has been penning his thoughts on his Instagram page post the demise of the actor. He has spoken about the memories he shared with his father, moments with his mother and many more. Babil has also written about nepotism, death of Sushant Singh Rajput and controversies surrounding it. Earlier today, Khan took to his Instagram page and wrote a poem as an ode to his family. 

He posted a beautiful throwback photo of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar sharing a candid moment. Babil also posted a couple of photos with his younger brother Ayaan clicked during one of their holidays. 

Babil's poem read as "5 years too much,
And now you’re a stranger
5 years in love,
Pickin straws out the haystack
Flicking through the picket pages
Of the books, I never read through.
And that’s just one half of it
The other half is you,
Gleaming through the wicked winter moon,
I wish I could fit in your shoes.
You have gone so far away.
And I’m always just a little too late.
Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe,
These Monday morning blues
And I carried on like the wayward son,
In the wayward sun,
but I found myself roaming the wastelands.
I was high when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,
never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, you know I love you more than life itself.) @sikdarsutapa".

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MotoGP Bharat 2023 in Noida: Venue, dates, routes, how to reach and everything else

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE