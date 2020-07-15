Babil Khan pays ode to his parents Irrfan, Sutapa, brother Ayaan, writes about dad 'wish I could fit in your shoes'

Babil Khan shared throwback photos of parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan has been penning his thoughts on his Instagram page post the demise of the actor. He has spoken about the memories he shared with his father, moments with his mother and many more. Babil has also written about nepotism, death of Sushant Singh Rajput and controversies surrounding it. Earlier today, Khan took to his Instagram page and wrote a poem as an ode to his family.

He posted a beautiful throwback photo of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar sharing a candid moment. Babil also posted a couple of photos with his younger brother Ayaan clicked during one of their holidays.

Babil's poem read as "5 years too much,

And now you’re a stranger

5 years in love,

Pickin straws out the haystack

Flicking through the picket pages

Of the books, I never read through.

And that’s just one half of it

The other half is you,

Gleaming through the wicked winter moon,

I wish I could fit in your shoes.

You have gone so far away.

And I’m always just a little too late.

Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe,

These Monday morning blues

And I carried on like the wayward son,

In the wayward sun,

but I found myself roaming the wastelands.

I was high when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,

never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, you know I love you more than life itself.) @sikdarsutapa".

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020.