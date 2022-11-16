Babil Khan opens up on carrying late father Irrfan Khan’s legacy forward, says 'two years ago...'

Credit: Babil/Instagram

Babil Khan, who is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with Qala which is Netflix’s upcoming film. On Tuesday, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the film, and it got a great response.

At the trailer launch, Babil interacted with the media and talked about the pressure of carrying father Irrfan’s legacy. He said, “Yes, there is a lot of pressure. When we were shooting for the film two years ago the pressure would scare me. Now, the pressure doesn’t scare me but motivates me to go out there and work. The definition of pressure has changed.”

While talking about qualities that his father had, he added, “Whatever qualities my father had he took it with him. Now, I will explore my qualities.”

In Qala, Babil Khan is seen playing a mysterious character of a singer who will pose a tough competitor to Tripti's titular character. Apart from the three main leads, the film has a bunch of talented actors such as Amit Sial, Varun Grover, Abhishek Banerjee, and Swanand Kirkire among others.

The YouTube description of the trailer reads, "Set in 1940s Kolkata, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother. Will all her sacrifices be worth the success she gets?" The comments section is filled with comments from people excited to watch the film after its intriguing trailer.

Qala is directed by the famous lyricist Anvitaa Dutt who made her directorial debut with the 2020 supernatural thriller Bulbbul in which Tripti Dimri played the titular role too. Also starring Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Bulbbul was also a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and was also produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz.