Sai Rajesh had bashed Babil Khan's team after his breakdown video. Irrfan Khan's son responded, "I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f***ing wrist for him." Now, the star kid has left the director's film, which was the Hindi remake of his 2023 Telugu movie Baby.

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who was going to be a part of Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of his 2023 Telugu film Baby, has now decided to back out of the project. Sharing his decision on social media, Babil wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh Sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned." He further shared that he will be taking some time off for himself. "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh Sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together," the Qala actor concluded.

Showing his support for Babil's decision to focus on himself, director Sai Rajesh wrote on social media, "Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero. I respect his decision of self care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure."

Previously, reacting to Babil's breakdown video in which he name-dropped several Bollywood actors, Sai Rajesh had bashed the actor's team. The director had written a note on his Instagram Stories that read, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while. If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on."

In response to this, Babil made comments on Sai Rajesh's Instagram post stating that the director's comments broke his heart. "2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed for 500 days of my life. Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir Sai Rajesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f***ing wrist for him." Later, both Sai Rajesh and Babil Khan deleted their comments.

