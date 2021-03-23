'I think he was going to teach me after film school': Babil Khan finds his 'Book of Eli' by Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been documenting the memories he shares with his father on Instagram. The late actor has been a doting father to his sons and Babil often pens about it to Irrfan's fans. Earlier on Tuesday, Babil posted a video of the book he gifted to Irrfan when he was 12. The book has notes on acting written by the late actor for his son.

Babil wrote, "I just found this book in Baba's cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him 'Dad' but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the Book of Eli. I’ll share with you the first few notes cause I want you to think I'm nice:1. The intent - general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation.2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc.3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines is to tell a story and not to pass information.4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact.

If you don't understand some things, welcome to the club (I'm here feeling like I'm decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can't even ask him.)"

Irrfan passed away in 2020 after a prolonged illness.